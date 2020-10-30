State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 34,298 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,298 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $33,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,478,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,958,000 after acquiring an additional 103,901 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

