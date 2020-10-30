State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 35,232 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,232 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Southern worth $37,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Southern by 43.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,848,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,373,000 after buying an additional 1,161,563 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,756,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,126,922,000 after buying an additional 541,205 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 80,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in Southern by 25.7% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 46,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 4.1% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Insiders have sold 21,221 shares of company stock worth $1,163,540 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho raised their price objective on Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Southern stock opened at $58.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.