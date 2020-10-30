State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 3,580 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Lam Research worth $30,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Lam Research by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $5,749,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.52, for a total value of $2,035,264.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,012 shares of company stock worth $16,418,197. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $353.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.09. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $181.38 and a 12 month high of $387.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.17 by $0.50. Lam Research had a return on equity of 49.69% and a net margin of 22.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 20.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lam Research from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $376.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $313.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Lam Research from $421.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.67.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

