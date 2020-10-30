State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,338 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Roper Technologies worth $27,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,148,000 after buying an additional 389,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,855,991,000 after purchasing an additional 345,628 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 117.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 537,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000,000 after purchasing an additional 290,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 124.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,713,000 after purchasing an additional 213,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 59.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,383,000 after purchasing an additional 181,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.67, for a total value of $1,331,010.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,387,806.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $17,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,214 shares in the company, valued at $106,574,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,000 shares of company stock worth $26,127,810. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $370.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $406.46 and its 200 day moving average is $394.64. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

