State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 45,891 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,891 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $37,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 203.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,037,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,696,000 after buying an additional 1,365,298 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 299,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,482,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 67,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 9,465 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at $11,682,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MS opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $989,518.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 179 shares of company stock worth $7,931 and have sold 1,020,298 shares worth $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

