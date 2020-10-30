State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,675 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Copart worth $14,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Copart by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,669,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,038,000 after acquiring an additional 55,553 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,795,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,124,000 after buying an additional 584,871 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,251,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,049,000 after buying an additional 76,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,976,000 after buying an additional 330,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,225,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,320,000 after buying an additional 354,426 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRT opened at $111.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.06. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm had revenue of $525.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.80.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

