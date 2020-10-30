State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,802 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $32,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total value of $40,677,970.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,764,194.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 372,567 shares of company stock valued at $81,248,019 over the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

EL stock opened at $223.14 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $235.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $80.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.93, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

