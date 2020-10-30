State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 48,468 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 867,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,468 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $31,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 302.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.58.

NYSE:USB opened at $38.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.