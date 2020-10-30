State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 53,599 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 33.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 107,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,599 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $16,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,526,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,718 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after buying an additional 725,486 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,432,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,312,000 after buying an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,857,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,241,000 after buying an additional 33,011 shares during the period. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,253,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,901,000 after acquiring an additional 138,222 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $136.13 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.17 and a 12 month high of $229.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.72. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.82.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 7.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AVB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. UBS Group started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 295 apartment communities containing 86,380 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Read More: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.