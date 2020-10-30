State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,802 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,166 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 5,802 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $17,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 215.8% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $34,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter worth $45,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY opened at $112.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.01. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $123.67.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 48.82%. Best Buy’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.09.

In related news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $639,116.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,547 shares of company stock worth $88,371,377 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

