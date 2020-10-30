State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,499 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,499 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Northrop Grumman worth $32,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 16.8% in the second quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $292.39 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

