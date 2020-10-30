State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,774 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,774 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $43,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 189,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,380,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 39,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 626.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 10,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Air Products & Chemicals stock opened at $276.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.10. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $310.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

