State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 69,233 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,233 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of The Procter & Gamble worth $227,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.57 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $341.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In related news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $5,290,049.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $10,491,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

