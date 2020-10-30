State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 7,411 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,411 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $16,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $18,152,002.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,049,317.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,542 shares of company stock valued at $29,710,384. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $82.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

