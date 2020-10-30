State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 796 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of AutoZone worth $17,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,828,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,669,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.00, for a total transaction of $6,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,386 shares in the company, valued at $6,436,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.00, for a total transaction of $8,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO stock opened at $1,129.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,177.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1,133.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $30.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $24.74 by $6.19. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 115.57%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 74.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,265.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,140.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,500.00 to $1,565.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,375.00 price objective (up from $1,300.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,330.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

