State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,576 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.19% of CyrusOne worth $15,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 42,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CyrusOne by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CyrusOne from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $414,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 427.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.21 and its 200 day moving average is $75.53.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 3.32%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

