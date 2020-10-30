State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 962 Shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $17,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $467,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $28,209,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13.5% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $3,025,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.66. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.99.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

