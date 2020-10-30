State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,099 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $33,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 410.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 111,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 73,690 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,384,000. Atom Investors LP raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 55.3% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 4,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% in the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $5,418,877.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,487,318.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $2,064,177.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,360.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 483,278 shares of company stock worth $38,680,084. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.61.

NYSE:EW opened at $72.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.56. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $51.51 and a twelve month high of $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

