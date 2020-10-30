State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,163 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Motorola Solutions worth $17,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 1,821 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $278,485.53. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.61, for a total value of $14,004,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,621 shares of company stock valued at $15,337,386. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $162.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.51 and a 200 day moving average of $147.25. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 145.69% and a net margin of 11.03%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.43.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

