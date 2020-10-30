State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,185 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Consolidated Edison worth $16,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,001,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,794,121,000 after buying an additional 473,166 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,449,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,885,000 after buying an additional 25,493 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,812,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,326,000 after acquiring an additional 89,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,446,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,228,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,384,000 after acquiring an additional 30,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $79.77 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.14.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

Several brokerages have commented on ED. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

