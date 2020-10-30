State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 194,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,508 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $34,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.5% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 98.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $85,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,423.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 7,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.90, for a total value of $1,263,477.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,224 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,788 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

GPN opened at $156.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

