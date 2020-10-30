Stephens Boosts Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $180.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) had its target price upped by Stephens from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. G.Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hubbell presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.50.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell stock opened at $144.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $141.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.51. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $85.62 and a 52 week high of $155.00.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 21.79%. Hubbell’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUBB. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,431,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,427,000 after buying an additional 331,044 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Hubbell by 18.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 722,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,521,000 after acquiring an additional 114,351 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 209.4% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,985,000 after acquiring an additional 75,504 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 3,857.6% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 76,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after acquiring an additional 74,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Hubbell in the second quarter worth approximately $7,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.