Stephens Boosts TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) Price Target to C$82.00

TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) (TSE:TFII) had its price target raised by Stephens from C$71.00 to C$82.00 in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$79.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$64.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$65.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO) from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$61.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion and a PE ratio of 16.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$59.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. TFI International Inc. has a 52 week low of C$23.21 and a 52 week high of C$66.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)’s payout ratio is 27.58%.

About TFI International Inc. (TFII.TO)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

