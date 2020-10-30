Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:STCM)

Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) (LON:STCM) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of STCM stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.22. Steppe Cement Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49.

About Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

