Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:STCM)

Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) (LON:STCM) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of STCM stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.35) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 25.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.22. Steppe Cement Ltd. has a twelve month low of GBX 17 ($0.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a market capitalization of $55.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49.

Get Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) alerts:

About Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steppe Cement Ltd. (STCM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.