Steven Madden, Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Steven Madden in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. The company had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SHOO has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

NASDAQ SHOO opened at $23.86 on Friday. Steven Madden has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $44.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Steven Madden by 51.1% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 57,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Steven Madden by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 17,137 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steven Madden by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

