Storm (STORM) Reaches Market Cap of $17.96 Million

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded down 30.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 30th. In the last week, Storm has traded down 28.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Storm token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, WazirX and Kyber Network. Storm has a total market capitalization of $17.96 million and approximately $365,316.00 worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00082234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00211054 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00030403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.77 or 0.01208973 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003549 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000573 BTC.

About Storm

Storm’s launch date was July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 9,967,745,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,833,646,881 tokens. The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Storm is stormtoken.com . Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Storm

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Radar Relay, WazirX, Coinrail, HitBTC, Bitbns, Kyber Network, YoBit, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinnest, Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

