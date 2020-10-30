Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 1,798 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,955.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,026.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 18,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,409 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 442.9% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 308,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 217,313 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.65. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

