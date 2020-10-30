Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 2,848 Shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $300,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period.

Shares of FLDR opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.79.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.