Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,288,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,300,000 after acquiring an additional 285,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 741,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,814,000 after acquiring an additional 481,947 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 651,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,502,000 after acquiring an additional 378,588 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 617,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $722,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,485.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ULTA. Barclays upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub cut Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.96.

ULTA opened at $205.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $304.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.13.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

