Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 1,278 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.75.

VRTX opened at $207.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $194.20 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $251.34 and its 200-day moving average is $270.25.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 38.51%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.28, for a total value of $540,141.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,178.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

