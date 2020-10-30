Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires Shares of 8,934 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,112.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total transaction of $26,847,284.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,876,741 shares of company stock worth $104,281,881 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

MDLZ stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09. The company has a market capitalization of $75.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.