Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Position in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BLES) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 0.43% of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000.

BLES opened at $27.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.83. Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

Featured Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Global Hope Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.