Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys 787 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Silk Road Medical were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Silk Road Medical by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,530,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,446,000 after acquiring an additional 985,681 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1,227.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 280,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after acquiring an additional 259,541 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 522,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,907,000 after acquiring an additional 226,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,534,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,290,000 after acquiring an additional 198,912 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $317,086.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,413.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $517,056.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,306 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,961.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,837 shares of company stock worth $6,516,985. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SILK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $72.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 14.50 and a current ratio of 15.50.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.06. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The business had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

