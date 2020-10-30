Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 2,402 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in Fiserv by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.8% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at $12,301,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.8% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $490,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,062,100 shares of company stock worth $496,326,349 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of FISV opened at $95.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.78. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 5.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

