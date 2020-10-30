Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 2,961 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA grew its position in shares of PayPal by 25.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,259,536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $120,589,000 after purchasing an additional 251,852 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 83.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,387,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,805,000 after purchasing an additional 631,200 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 284.2% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $195.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $215.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.84 billion, a PE ratio of 89.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,206 shares of company stock valued at $20,473,920 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on PayPal from $190.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen lifted their target price on PayPal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

