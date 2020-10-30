Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 3,992 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.09.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $102.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.14 and a 52-week high of $143.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 49.92%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.