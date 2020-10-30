Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 4,715 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $2,326,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at $2,524,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. Cowen increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.12.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $126.44 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $132.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.98.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.55%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 20,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.60, for a total value of $2,681,218.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,628,341.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,795 shares of company stock worth $4,946,452 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

