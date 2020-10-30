Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $263,000 Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 66.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

In related news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total transaction of $4,080,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,342 shares of company stock worth $91,592,020 in the last ninety days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $160.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cfra assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.92.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $489.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 627.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.47 and its 200 day moving average is $291.97. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.