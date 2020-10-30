Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $385,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 153.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.93.

In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $132.55 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.45.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.