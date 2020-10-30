Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $424,000 Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,258,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,998,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,187,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after buying an additional 71,794 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.83 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.38.

