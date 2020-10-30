Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $260,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Exact Sciences by 39.1% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Exact Sciences by 11.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Exact Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 27,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $2,839,858.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 936,641 shares in the company, valued at $96,989,175.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,363,572.40. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,915 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,778. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $120.51 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 1.46.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $408.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.