Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $436,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,438,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,435,158,000 after purchasing an additional 627,841 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 28.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755,293 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,819,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,998,000 after buying an additional 39,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,446,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,823,000 after buying an additional 167,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Humana by 0.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 610,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,881,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $396.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $415.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $397.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.25 and a fifty-two week high of $449.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.34 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price objective on Humana from $433.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Humana from $465.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.43.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

