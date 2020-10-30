Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 38.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 7.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 30.4% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,294,000 after buying an additional 57,396 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 14,227 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total transaction of $1,169,174.86. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 216,818 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $18,152,002.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,924 shares in the company, valued at $12,049,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 356,542 shares of company stock worth $29,710,384. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $82.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.87 and a 1 year high of $90.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paychex from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Paychex from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.92.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

