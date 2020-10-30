Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $318,000 in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $145,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 19.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at $269,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 31.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ares Management by 8.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,542,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 114,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 53,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $2,193,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 852,484 shares of company stock worth $34,653,163 in the last three months. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

Shares of ARES opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

