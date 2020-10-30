Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $330,000 in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,330 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,310,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $834,417,000 after purchasing an additional 437,363 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Blackstone Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,187,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,536,000 after acquiring an additional 447,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Blackstone Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

NYSE:BX opened at $50.99 on Friday. Blackstone Group LP has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $64.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $2,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,456,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $4,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.