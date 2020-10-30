Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.1% in the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 24,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 14.0% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $141.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.77.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $426.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.19 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Five Below from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Five Below from $101.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.90.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.