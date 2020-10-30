Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,801,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,805,000 after purchasing an additional 29,361 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 72.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 500,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,309,000 after acquiring an additional 209,804 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 337,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 316,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,372,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Shares of IDXX opened at $441.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.78 and a 200 day moving average of $344.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $453.20.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. The company had revenue of $721.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 7,316 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.19, for a total value of $2,839,998.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 5,629 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.11, for a total transaction of $2,167,784.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,073.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,316 shares of company stock valued at $46,594,823. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.40.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.