Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 551.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 182.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ufj Financial Group Mitsubishi sold 1,020,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $989,518.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 179 shares of company stock valued at $7,931 and have sold 1,020,298 shares valued at $998,009. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.59.

MS opened at $48.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.16. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.45.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

