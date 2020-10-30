Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 64.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 20,714 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,278,540.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 74,242 shares in the company, valued at $8,166,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.79. The company has a market cap of $136.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

