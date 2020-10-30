Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 26.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $57,000. AXA boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 642,117 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $92,452,000 after purchasing an additional 74,972 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 28.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 7.4% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,005 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

salesforce.com stock opened at $237.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.80 billion, a PE ratio of 92.63, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $250.65 and its 200-day moving average is $204.80. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $264.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.94.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total transaction of $3,019,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,953,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,801,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 736,209 shares of company stock worth $175,736,313. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

